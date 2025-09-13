WWE opens office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE has recently opened an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ruwaida Al Duhaish, the WWE Operations Manager in Riyadh, wrote on her LinkedIn that she was thrilled to see their new office come to life and she’s proud to have contributed to turning this vision into a reality.

“More than just a workplace, this office marks a key step in strengthening our presence in the MENA region – bringing us closer to our partners,” she said.

WWE announced yesterday that WrestleMania 43 will be heading to Saudi Arabia in 2027, an announcement which did not go over very well with online fans. The press conference was held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel and casino yesterday in the presence of the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh.

The company is in its eighth of the 10-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a deal which calls for two premium live events per year amounting to $50 million each.

