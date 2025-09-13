WWE building a new Performance Center, Jim Ross on Bryan Danielson doing commentary

– During his appearance on Nightcap with Unc & Ocho, Triple H revealed that WWE is currently constructing a new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. While discussing WWE’s NIL program and developmental system, Triple H explained how college athletes are discovering a new path to superstardom through WWE. He described the current training facility in Orlando as something that mirrors Division I college programs in terms of professionalism. But then came the news drop — without warning. When asked if the training center was still based in Orlando, Triple H confirmed the location and added a surprise.

It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one now in Orlando. Um, it’ll be even bigger and better.

– Jim Ross Says Bryan Danielson will do great in commentary.

Ross spoke on Danielson’s new role in AEW on his latest Grilling JR podcast.

“He’s a studious student of the game,” said Ross when talking of Danielson’s enthusiasm. “He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great. I like the addition of him.”

Ross also praised Danielson’s approach to his role as commentator, saying his preparation for his dirty is second to none. “He’s a preparation freak. He’s got great product knowledge. So when you add preparation and product knowledge together, you got a good chance of coming up with a fresh new sound. He’ll do great.”

Source: Grilling JR