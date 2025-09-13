WWE building a new Performance Center, Jim Ross on Bryan Danielson doing commentary

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
351

– During his appearance on Nightcap with Unc & Ocho, Triple H revealed that WWE is currently constructing a new Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. While discussing WWE’s NIL program and developmental system, Triple H explained how college athletes are discovering a new path to superstardom through WWE. He described the current training facility in Orlando as something that mirrors Division I college programs in terms of professionalism. But then came the news drop — without warning. When asked if the training center was still based in Orlando, Triple H confirmed the location and added a surprise.

It’s in Orlando. We’re in the process of building a new one now in Orlando. Um, it’ll be even bigger and better.

Jim Ross Says Bryan Danielson will do great in commentary.

Ross spoke on Danielson’s new role in AEW on his latest Grilling JR podcast.

“He’s a studious student of the game,” said Ross when talking of Danielson’s enthusiasm. “He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great. I like the addition of him.”

Ross also praised Danielson’s approach to his role as commentator, saying his preparation for his dirty is second to none. “He’s a preparation freak. He’s got great product knowledge. So when you add preparation and product knowledge together, you got a good chance of coming up with a fresh new sound. He’ll do great.”

Source: Grilling JR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here