NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Sep 13, 2025

The Complete Results from Engelwood Neighborhood Center:

  1. Thea Hail d Wendy Choo via submission
  2. Harlem Lewis d Drako Knox
  3. Chantel Monroe and Nikkita Lyons d Bayley Humphrey and Carlee Bright
  4. Je’Von Evans d Brooks Jensen: NOTE: Post-match, Evans is attacked by Josh Briggs
  5. Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke
  6. WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Zena Sterling
  7. Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
  8. Kelani Jordan d Lainey Reid
  9. Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Dion Lennox / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars d Shiloh Hill / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Joe Hendry

