NXT Live Results / Orlando, Fl / Sat Sep 13, 2025

The Complete Results from Engelwood Neighborhood Center:
- Thea Hail d Wendy Choo via submission
- Harlem Lewis d Drako Knox
- Chantel Monroe and Nikkita Lyons d Bayley Humphrey and Carlee Bright
- Je’Von Evans d Brooks Jensen: NOTE: Post-match, Evans is attacked by Josh Briggs
- Arianna Grace and Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo d Maxxine Dupri and Anthony Luke
- WWE Evolve Champion Kali Armstrong d Zena Sterling
- Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors d Harley Riggins and Jax Presley
- Kelani Jordan d Lainey Reid
- Main Event: The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Dion Lennox / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars d Shiloh Hill / Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / Joe Hendry
Thanks to @travelagent31088 in attendance.
