Negative online reaction dampens WrestleMania 43 announcement

WWE keeps getting a lot of negative reactions for their WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia announcement and the recap video which aired during the Worlds Collide show last night was met with a lot of boos and “you sold out” chants from the Vegas crowd.

The live announcement on YouTube also had several negative feedback in the live chat yesterday and with over 600,000 views so far, the entry only has 14,500 likes. A service which reveals how many dislikes a YouTube video has shows that the WrestleMania announcement has nearly 39,000 dislikes on it.

There are rumors that WWE was paid in the region of $250 million to bring WrestleMania to Riyadh in 2027, far eclipsing any other fee which WWE received in its existence. In comparison, every single WrestleMania from 1985 until this year drew $400 million in ticket sales adjusted to today’s dollar according to Wrestlenomics, so their site fee alone will be over half of that for one event.

WWE currently receives $50 million per every show produced in Saudi Arabia and it’s believed that they’re also getting $100 million for the Royal Rumble in January 2026.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996