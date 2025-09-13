MJF sends a message to Andrade, Charlotte Flair on balancing her life

MJF sent a message to Andrade after news of his departure from WWE came out.

Ay yo @AndradeElIdolo Ima be in Mexico beating the ever loving shit out of Mistico @CMLL_OFICIAL infront of all your broke ass country men. Lmk if you wanna grab a marg before I hope on my jet to Toronto to whoop mark briscoes hillbilly ass. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 13, 2025

Charlotte Flair reflected on the balance between her wrestling career and her personal life when asked how much longer she wants to compete. “I don’t know. I want kids one day. That’s the thing. I can do both, but it just depends on the time.” She acknowledged her deep passion for wrestling, saying, “I think wrestling’s in my blood. I don’t know any different. Like, I love it, but I do want to be a mom.” Flair also drew inspiration from veteran wrestlers making comebacks, noting, “But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs and she’s 50, looks better than half the roster. She’s killing it. So I don’t think that door will ever close.” Ultimately, she emphasized that while she may continue wrestling, family planning will be a priority: “It’s just, I do know I want to step away to have children, when that time is.”

Source: Nightcap