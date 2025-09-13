MJF sends a message to Andrade, Charlotte Flair on balancing her life

MJF sent a message to Andrade after news of his departure from WWE came out.

Charlotte Flair reflected on the balance between her wrestling career and her personal life when asked how much longer she wants to compete. “I don’t know. I want kids one day. That’s the thing. I can do both, but it just depends on the time.” She acknowledged her deep passion for wrestling, saying, “I think wrestling’s in my blood. I don’t know any different. Like, I love it, but I do want to be a mom.” Flair also drew inspiration from veteran wrestlers making comebacks, noting, “But I think Trish Stratus coming back and having all these one-offs and she’s 50, looks better than half the roster. She’s killing it. So I don’t think that door will ever close.” Ultimately, she emphasized that while she may continue wrestling, family planning will be a priority: “It’s just, I do know I want to step away to have children, when that time is.”

