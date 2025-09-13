Eric Bischoff and Ryback react to Wrestlemania 43 in Saudi Arabia

– Eric Bischoff says he’s very disappointed in WWE for having WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia.

You know, professional wrestling truly is an American phenomenon. Yes, it’s taken place all over the world… but it really is an American phenomenon. It’s uniquely American.

You’re going to have people disappointed in this decision. It’s probably going to get some negative publicity because well, that’s just the way people are, particularly in social media.

“It’s also a little disappointing for me. I certainly relate to Vince’s hesitancy…let’s put it that way.”

– Ryback via X:

WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia shows how global WWE is. Business is about making money and the more the company makes the more the talent makes. American fans already get more shows than anywhere and now Saudi fans get to experience WrestleMania on the world stage. Happiness is a choice. Money is not evil and it solves most problems. Good and bad exist everywhere, so choose to be happy and celebrate that WWE is giving fans worldwide a chance to experience something special.

