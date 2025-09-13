Dirty Dom Mysterio becomes the new AAA Mega champion at Worlds Collide

Dominik Mysterio is the new AAA Mega champion after he defeated El Hijo del Vikingo last night at Worlds Collide: Las Vegas.

The almost 20-minute main event had the interference from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh but the odds were evened when Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio came to the aid of Vikingo.

Unfortunately for Vikingo, there was also El Grande Americano, who broke up a pinfall victory by pulling the ref out. Vikingo tried to remove his mask, but missed seeing Americano slipping something to Guerrero, who put it in his mask and then hit Vikingo with it. A frog splash and three seconds later, and Dirty Dom was crowned the new champion.

After the match, Rey Mysterio handed the AAA Mega title to Dom but Dom insisted that he wraps it around his waist, which Rey reluctantly did. Dom then kicked Rey out of the ring and celebrated with the rest of Judgment Day and Americano.

Dom is now a double champ, holding the AAA Mega title and the WWE Intercontinental title.

