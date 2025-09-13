CM Punk and Maria Kanellis updates

– Maria Kanellis via X:

PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.

CM Punk has been announced for the WWE live events in Japan on October 17 and 18. He hasn’t wrestled in Japan since 2011.

