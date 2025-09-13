CM Punk and Maria Kanellis updates

– Maria Kanellis via X:

PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked it with an eye before surgery to apparently to keep away bad spirits.

PSA: get your moles checked!!! I had type 0 skin cancer removed today after a previous biopsy came back cancerous. Feeling very blessed they caught it so early but definitely exhausted. I will have a beautiful 3 inch scar on my leg. It’s been an interesting few years. They marked… pic.twitter.com/LnVObLlPjg — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) September 13, 2025

– CM Punk has been announced for the WWE live events in Japan on October 17 and 18. He hasn’t wrestled in Japan since 2011.