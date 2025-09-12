WWExAAA Worlds Collide Recap

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Venue: Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center

Commentary Team: Corey Graves, John Bradshaw Layfield, and Konnan

Penta makes his way to the ring. He hypes the crowd up with his promo, which is primarily in Spanish.

Eight-Man Tag Team Lucha Showcase Match

La Parka, Laredo Kid, Mascarita Sagrada, and Octagon Jr. vs. Latino World Order (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde), Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro

Octagon and Dorado start the match. Octagon takes Dorado down, but Dorado comes right back with a hurricanrana. They exchange take downs and stand at a stalemate before shaking hands. Laredo and Toro tag in and lock up. Toro takes Laredo down and runs the ropes, but Laredo comes back with a kick to the midsection. Laredo delivers a corner clothesline, but Toro comes back with a shot and goes up top. Laredo cuts him off and goes for a Frankensteiner, but Toro lands on his feet and delivers a Spanish Fly for a two count. Wilde tags in, and he and Toro double-team Laredo.

Wilde splashed onto Laredo and goes for the cover, but Laredo kicks out at two. Laredo comes back with a dropkick after running the ropes, and Parka tags in. Wilde drops Parka with a shoulder tackle, but Parka comes back with a dropkick. Parka dodges Wilde in the corner and slams him down before tagging in Sagrada. Abismo also tags in, but Sagrada drops him with a dropkick. Abismo follows with a hurricanrana and tags Octagon back in. Dorado tags back in, but Octagon delivers a back-breaker and tags Laredo back in. Laredo and Octagon double-team Dorado, and Laredo delivers a Michinoku Driver.

Laredo connects with a splash and goes for the cover, but Dorado kicks out at two. Toro makes a tag as Dorado comes back and rakes Laredo’s back. Dorado drops Laredo with a kick and Toro connects with a splash for a two count. Toro delivers a low dropkick, and then Wilde tags back in and delivers another splash for a two count. Wilde drops Laredo with a back elbow and connects with a spinning elbow drop for another two count. Dorado tags back in, and he and Laredo exchange chops. Dorado gets a roll-up for a two count, and then slams Laredo down and delivers a superkick for a two count.

Abismo comes in and slams Laredo before knocking Parka to the floor. Abismo goes for the cover, but Laredo kicks out at two. Laredo goes for a hurricanrana, but Abismo shoves him off and gets another two count. Laredo comes back with a hurricanrana and tags in Sagrada. Sagrada sends Abismo to the floor with a hurricanrana, and then slams Toro to the mat. Sagrada delivers shots to Dorado and drops him with a springboard headbutt. Sagrada delivers a Falcon Arrow to Wilde and goes up top. Sagrada drops Abismo with a diving hurricanrana and tags in Octagon. Octagon gets a two count on Abismo, but Abismo comes back and takes him down.

Toro tags in and he and Octagon exchange forearm shots in the corners. Toro delivers an enzuigiri and hangs Octagon in the corner. Toro delivers a kick to the face, and Dorado holds him in place as Toro delivers Coast-to-Coast. Wilde tags in, but Laredo cuts him. Wilde sends Laredo into Octagon, and then Parka takes Laredo out. Dorado splashes onto Octaton, but Sagrada breaks up the cover. Abismo tags in, as does Sagrada, and Abismo delivers shots in the corner. Sagrada coems back with an octopus hold, but Abismo’s teammates break it up.

The match breaks down, and Parka eventually sends Dorado to the apron. Parka delivers a chop and charges, but Dorado dodges and takes him down with a moonsault. Octagon dives onto them, and then Toro does the same. Laredo dives next, and then Wilde gets slingshotted onto all of his opponents except Sagrada. Sagrada comes in with shots to Toro, Wilde, and Dorado, and then goes at it with Abismo in the ring. Abismo grabs Sagrada, but Sagrade gets free and gets a roll-up for the pin fall.

Winners: La Parka, Laredo Kid, Mascarita Sagrada, and Octagon Jr.

Vero Rodriguez interviews Rey Mysterio backstage. Mysterio says it is an incredible night for WWE, but Dominik Mysterio interrupts. Dominik says it’s going to be so easy to win, that when he does, Rey should come to the ring to put the title around his waist. Rey agrees and walks away, and then Finn Balor walks up. Balor says if Dominik wants to prove he is the greatest luchador in the world, he should go out tonight and do it on his own.

#1 Contender’s (AAA Reina de Reinas Championship) Match

Natalya vs. Faby Apache

They exchange strikes at the beginning, and then slap each other in the face. Apache delivers a dropkick, but Natalya comes back with a rolling lariat for a two count. Natalya delivers shots in the corner, and follows with spears and back elbows in the corner. Natalya slams Apache down and goes for the cover, but Apache kicks out at two. Natalya applies a rear choke, and then floats over to slam her knee into the mat. Natalya stands on Apache’s head, and then applies a surfboard submission. Natalya kicks Apache away, but Apache comes back with an inside cradle for a two count.

Natalya delivers right hands and follows with short-arm clotheslines. Apache comes back with rights and lefts, and sends Natalya to the corner. Apache goes up top and takes Natalya down with a diving cross-body. Apache delivers a high kick and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Apache goes for an arm-bar, but Natalya rolls her up for a two count. Apache applies a body-scissors, but Natalya delivers right hands to get free. Apache applies a front guillotine, but Natalya counters with a slam. Natalya applies an ankle lock, but Apache counters into one of her own.

Apache takes Natalya down and goes for the cover, but Natalya kicks out at two. Apache gets a roll-up for another two count, and then goes for a Sharpshooter on Natalya, but Natalya rolls through and gets the pin fall

-After the match, they continue to brawl, but the referee gets them separated and Natalya leaves the ring.

Winner: Natalya

El Hijo del Vikingo is shown warming up backstage.

Chuy Martinez interviews Grayson Waller and The New Day backstage. Kofi Kingston says they are not here to talk, but they are here to win gold. He says AAA realizes their talent, unlike Adam Pearce. Xavier Woods says Penta injured him and he isn’t able to compete tonight, so Waller is taking his place. Waller says it’s an honor to wrestle with the greatest tag team of all time and they will will become the combined 15-time tag team champions. Woods says he will be looking to get Penta’s destroyer banned going forward, and Waller asks Martinez to sign the petition before they walk away.

AAA World Tag Team Championship Match

Pagano and Psycho Clown (c) vs. Grayson Waller and Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods)

Clown and Waller start the match with a lock up. Waller takes him down and ducks to the outside and celebrate with Woods. Waller gets back into the ring and they lock up again. Clown applies a wrist-lock and takes Waller down. Clown goes to the outside and stands beside Woods, who is oblivious. Woods backs away scared when he realizes, and then Clown takes Waller down in the ring again. Clown drops Waller with a hurricanrana, but Waller comes back with an arm-drag. They both nip up and shake hands, but Waller doesn’t let go and drops Clown with a forearm shot.

Waller delivers right hands on the mat and clubs Clown in the back. Waller chokes Clown over the middle rope and sends him across, but Clown delivers a kick and tags in Pagano. Pagano delivers a kick to Waller and slams him down. Pagano follows with a dropkick and goes to the ropes, but Waller tags Kingston in. They lock up and Kingston applies a side-headlock. Pagano turns it into a hammer-lock, but Kingston counters into a wrist-lock. Pagano slams Kingston down a few times, and then does the same to Waller before monkey-flipping Kingston out of the corner.

Kingston lands on his feet, but Pagano slams him down. Clown tags in and they double-team Kingston for a bit. Clown and Pagano deliver a double dropkick and Clown connects with a split-legged moonsault for a two count. Clown kicks Kingston in the face a few times, but Waller slams Clown’s face into the turnbuckle. Kingston beats Clown down in the corner, and then stomps on him as well. Waller and Kingston exchange tags to keep Clown grounded with stomps, and Waller gets a two count on a pin attempt. Waller applies a grounded side-headlock, and Kingston tags back in.

Pagano gets knocked to the floor, but Clown slams Kingston into Waller in the corner. Pagano is still down, so Kingston and Waller double-team Clown. Kingston drops Clown with a knee strike and Waller goes for the cover, but Clown kicks out at two. Kingston and Waller beat Clown down and Kingston goes for the cover, but Clown kicks out again. Kingston slams Clown down, and then into the corner. Kingston puts Clown up top and delivers cross-face shots. Kingston tries to rip Clown’s mask, but Clown sends him down and drops Waller with a superkick.

Clown drops Kingston with a cross-body, and then follows with an enzuigiri before tagging in Pagano. Pagano delivers a knee strike to Kingston and follows with a right hand. Pagano kicks Kingston in the face and drops Waller with a swinging neck-breaker. Pagano slams Kingston and goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out at two. Pagano dives onto Waller on the outside, Clown does the same to Kingston, and then they get them back into the ring. Pagano and Clown take Kingston and Waller down in the corners and Clown gets a two count on Kingston as Waller breaks it up.

Clown sends Waller to the floor and Pagano tags back in. Pagano goes up top, but Woods distracts him and Kingston knocks him down. Waller tags in and Kingston superplexes Pagano. Waller connects with an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Clown kicks out at two. Waller delivers a shot to Pagano and puts him up top. Woods gets on the apron, but Clown tears the tongue out of his mask and hits Kingston and Waller with it. Clown rips the cover of his mask off and scares Woods away, and then he and Pagano take Kingston and Waller down. Clown delivers a right hand to Waller, and then gets him in a cradle cover for the pin fall.

Winners and still AAA World Tag Team Champions: Pagano and Psycho Clown

-After the match, the Wyatt Sicks make their way to the ring. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy attack Clown and Pagano in the ring as the rest of the Sicks look on. Nikki Cross goes up top and drops Clown with a cross-body. Erick Rowan takes Pagano down on the outside, and then hits him with the ring steps. Gacy slams Clown in the ring, and Rowan sets up a table as Uncle Howdy looks on. Rowan slams Pagano into the ring apron and puts him on the table.

Lumis drives Pagano through the table with a seated senton, and then Rowan and Gacy double-team Clown in the ring. Rowan slams Clown through a table that was propped in the corner, and then Howdy drops Pagano with Sister Abigail. Wyatt and Gacy hold the WWE Tag Team titles. in the air, while Rowan does the same with the AAA World Tag Team titles.

Mixed Tag Team Match

Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez) (w/Raquel Rodriguez)

Iguana and Balor start the match. Balor applies a wrist-lock and takes Iguana down, but Iguana comes back with an arm-drag. Balor grabs his bag from the corner, but Iguana takes him down with a dropkick. Iguana grabs the bag and tosses it under the ring. Iguana drives his shoulder into Balor’s midsection, and then drops him with a hurricanrana. Vice tags in and squares up to Balor. Vice does a few spin kicks and Balor backs into the corner, but Perez attacks Vice from behind. Vice chases Perez around the ring, and then drops her with a shot as they get back into it.

Vice runs the ropes and goes for an arm-bar on Perez, but Perez gets a two count on a roll-up. Vice slams Perez down and delivers knee strikes and right hands into the corner. Vice goes for a kick, but Balor pulls Perez to the floor. Vice dives onto both of them and gets Perez back into the ring, and drags Balor in as well. Iguana tags in and drops Balor with a cross-body for a two count. Iguana kicks Balor in the chest, but Rodriguez pulls Iguana to the floor and slams him on the apron. Balor stomps on Iguana and beats him down in the corner. Balor drops Iguana with a back elbow and gets a two count.

Balor delivers a scoop slam, but Iguana comes back with an arm-drag. Balor slams Iguana down and goes for the cover, but Iguana kicks out at two. Balor chokes Iguana over the middle rope, but Demonito appears from inside the ring skirt. Balor tells him he is going to get hurt and shoves him back down, and then Iguana drops Balor with a shot. Vice and Perez tag in and Vice delivers a series of kicks into the corner. Vice delivers a hip attack and drops Perez with a side suplex for a two count. Perez comes back with an eye rake and dropkicks Vice into the ropes.

Perez delivers an uppercut to Vice’s back and connects with a double jump moonsault for a two count. Vice comes back with a rear choke, but Perez backs her into the corner and delivers right hands. Perez puts Vice up top, but Iguana tosses La Yesca to Vice. Perez gets distracted and Vice slams her down. Balor grabs his bag, but Iguana hits him with Yesca and delivers a diving headbutt. Iguana puts Yesca on, and Balor grabs Demonito and does the same. Balor delivers a slingblade and dropkicks Iguana into the corner. Balor puts Demonito around his neck and goes up top, but Vice cuts him off.

Iguana delivers a hurricanrana, and then Iguana throws Yesca at Demonito before diving onto Balor. Perez kicks Vice in the midsection and goes for Pop Rox, but Vice gets free. Rodriguez distracts Vice and Perez goes for the cover with her feet on the ropes, but Vice kicks out at two and drops Perez with a spinning back fist for the pin fall.

Winners: Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice

AAA Latin American Championship – Fatal Four-Way Match

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh

Lee and McDonagh immediately exchange shots, and they get sent to the outside. Wagner sends Page to the outside, and runs the ropes, but McDonagh trips him up. Wagner drops McDonagh with a back-breaker, and then follows with a right hand. Wagner delivers an enzuigiri to Page, but McDonagh takes Wagner down. Wagner comes back with a knee strike, but Page and McDonagh suplex him. Lee comes back in and knocks Wagner to the floor. Lee trips Page in the corner and follows with a dropkick. Lee sends McDonagh into Page and follows with a double corner dropkick.

Lee goes for the cover, but McDonagh kicks out. McDonagh comes back with a shot to Lee, and then McDonagh drops Lee and Page with a moonsault to the floor. McDonagh splashes onto Wagner and goes for the cover, but Wagner kicks out at two. McDonagh delivers a suplex and follows with a double sledge to Wagner’s face for another two count. McDonagh sends Wagner to the apron, but Page slams him onto Wagner in the ropes. Lee drops McDonagh with a cross-body, but Page delivers a knee strike to Lee for a two count. Page ties Lee’s mask to the ropes and stomp on him.

Page sends Wagner to the floor, and then stomps on Lee again. Page sends Lee off the ropes and drops him with one shot. Page applies a rear-choke, but Lee gets free and delivers a superkick. The match breaks down with kicks, and then McDonagh delivers a headbutt to Page. Page falls onto McDonagh, but McDonagh kicks out at two. Page sends Lee to the apron, but Lee comes back with shots and goes up top. Page cuts him off and climbs, but Lee knocks him down and hangs him upside down. McDonagh comes over, but Lee hangs him as well and delivers a double stomp.

Lee sends Page to the outside and drops Wagner to the floor with a hurricanrana. Lee slams McDonagh with a Liger Bomb and goes for the cover, but McDonagh kicks out at two. Lee delivers a back elbow to McDonagh, but Page sends him to the floor. Page goes for the cover, but Wagner pulls him to the floor and they exchange shots. Lee dives onto both of them and gets Wagner back into the ring. Lee puts Wagner up top and hangs him upside down. McDonagh drops Lee with a Spanish Fly and goes for the cover, but Lee kicks out at two. Wagner pulls himself up as Lee drops McDonagh with a Mexican Destroyer.

Page slams Lee down, but Wagner breaks up the cover with a Swanton Bomb. Wagner slams McDonagh with the Wagner Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AAA Latin American Champion: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

AAA Mega Championship Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Mysterio applies a waist-lock, but Vikingo turns it around. Mysterio counters out and sends Vikingo into the ropes. Mysterio goes the 619, but Vikingo dodges and takes Mysterio down. Vikingo applies a bow and arrow submission, but Mysterio gets free and gets a quick one count. Mysterio fakes a handshake and kicks Vikingo in the midsection, but Vikingo comes back with a kick to the face and a hurricanrana. Vikingo sends Mysterio to the floor and drops Mysterio with a dive through the ropes. Vikingo chops Mysterio against the apron and delivers a right hand before sending him back into the ring.

Mysterio comes back and throws Vikingo into the ropes before sending him back to the floor. Mysterio chops Vikingo against the barricade, and then throws him into the ring steps. Mysterio chops Vikingo against the commentary table and gets him back into the ring. Mysterio delivers Three Amigos and goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out at two. Mysterio delivers a dropkick that sends Vikingo to the floor, but Vikingo gets back into the ring at the eight count. Mysterio stomps Vikingo down and connects with a senton for a two count.

Mysterio delivers an elbow strike and comes off the ropes, but Vikingo catches him and slams him down. Vikingo delivers a superkick and charges, but Mysterio drapes him over the top rope and gets a two count. Mysterio delivers cross-face shots and applies a rear-choke. Mysterio transitions into another hold, but Vikingo gets free and sends Mysterio into the turnbuckles. Vikingo delivers a missile dropkick, and then follows with double knees in the corner for a two count. Vikingo goes for a springboard dropkick, but Mysterio counters into a powerbomb for a two count.

Mysterio goes for the 619, but Vikingo blocks it. Mysterio escapes and delivers a right hand before going up top. Vikingo cuts him off with a kick and slams him down. Vikingo drags Mysterio to the corner, goes up top, and connects with a 450 splash for a two count. Balor and McDonagh come to ringside, and McDonagh delivers a headbutt to Vikingo as Balor distracts the referee. Mysterio delivers a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Vikingo kicks out at two. Mysterio puts on a mask and Balor gives him the loaded object, but Vikingo delivers a shot before Mysterio can put it in the mask.

Dragon Lee runs out and goes after Balor and McDonagh, but they beat him down. Rey Mysterio runs out with a chair and hits McDonagh and Balor with it. Lee and Rey chase Balor and McDonagh backstage, and Vikingo drops Dom with a kick. Vikingo drags Mysterio to the corner and connects with a splash, but El Grande Americano drags the referee out of the ring and drops an elbow on him. Mysterio dropkicks Vikingo into the ropes and delivers a 619. Mysterio connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but only gets a two count as another ref runs into the ring.

Vikingo comes back with a kick to Mysterio’s head, and then drops him with a poison-rana. Americano goes for something in his pocket and Vikingo tries to take his mask off, but Americano slides an object into the ring. Mysterio puts it in his mask, and he delivers a running headbutt to Vikingo. Mysterio delivers a frogsplash and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new AAA Mega Champion: Dominik Mysterio

-After the match, Rey comes back to the ring. Rey tries to hand the title to Dom, but Dom shoves it back at him and tells him to put it on him. Dom holds the Intercontinental title in the air, and Rey puts the AAA Mega title around his waist. Dom tells Rey to leave the ring, and then celebrates. The rest of the Judgment Day and Americano get into the ring to celebrate with him as the show comes to a close.