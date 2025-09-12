The road to WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix, live from Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA.

On tap for tonight’s show is Brock Lesnar appearing live, Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s title, Sami Zayn vs. Rey Fenix for the WWE U.S. Title, as well as Giulia vs. B-Fab for the WWE Women’s U.S. title.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, September 5, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 9/12/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets things started as always. We then see the usual arrival shots of Superstars competing on tonight’s show.

Brock Lesnar & R-Truth Kick Things Off

Inside the Scope Arena, we are introduced by Booker T and Vic Joseph, who are sitting in on commentary to call tonight’s show. We then hear the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar’s theme music. Out comes “The Beast Incarnate” to kick off this week’s show.

Lesnar settles in the ring in his trademark black cowboy hat looking like a “jacked white dude, deal with it.” Fans immediately break out in a loud “You suck! You suck!” chant. Before Lesnar says anything, he is cut off by the sounds of R-Truth’s entrance tune.

R-Truth raps his way to the ring as usual, doing his full routine while Lesnar watches on. He joins Lesnar in the ring and the two have words. Lesnar doesn’t know who Truth is. Truth tells him he’s John Cena’s brother and claims to be Ron Cena.

Fans chant “Ron Cena! Ron Cena!” He talks about how Cena is a different man these days and even made a little kid cry. Lesnar asks if Truth knows where Cena is. He says he does not. Lesnar asks why he’s out here then. He F-5’s him and leaves him laying. He walks off to end the opening segment.

Change Is Coming For Solo Sikoa

A video package of Solo Sikoa airs. Solo Sikoa says he had to sacrifice love, loyalty, his own flesh and blood. He says he lost his Bloodline, the ula fala and his United States Championship.

Change is going to happen and it will happen sooner than later. Because he is going to take back what he lost, he has been lurking in the shadow of others for too long.

It is time for others to live in the shadow of him and his family tree. On that note, the intense vignette advancing Solo Sikoa’s storyline wraps up.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Rey Fenix

We shoot backstage, where we see Sami Zayn talking to someone off-camera. He tells him he respects him and that’s why he’s giving him this opportunity tonight. The camera pans back to show it is Rey Fenix. The two shake hands and Zayn walks off.

On that note, we head to a commercial break as Vic Joseph tells us Zayn’s U.S. title open challenge is up next. The show returns and out comes Fenix to a big pop from the crowd. He settles inside the ring. The reigning, defending U.S. Champion Zayn is also out there.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Zayn with an arm drag hip toss followed by an arm bar. Rey gets to his feet, jumps off the top rope and hip tosses Zayn down. Rey lands a hurricanrana and Zayn to the outside of the ring.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, with things picking up and the crowd coming to life in the background.

Zayn knocks down Fenix and covers him for a near fall. Zayn hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and goes for the pin again but Fenix kicks out. Fenix is slapped in a shoulder submission hold and Fenix powers out and gets Zayn on the apron and hits a top rope kick to Zayn.

Zayn is knocked off the ring and Fenix flips out over the ropes onto Zayn. Fenix hits a Frog Splash and covers Zayn for a two count. Fenix punches Zayn and Zayn reverses and tries for The Blue Thunder Bomb. Zayn goes for the move again and Fenix counters to a head-scissors and covers Zayn for a near fall.

Fenix superkicks Zayn and covers for a near fall. Fenix misses a moonsault allowing Zayn to go for the Helluva kick and Zayn misses. Fenix hits a DDT and covers Zayn for a close call but Zayn kicks out and we cut to a second mid-match commercial time out as the match continues.

The show returns and we see Fenix hit a jawbreaker on Zayn. Zayn then hits an Exploder on Fenix in the corner. Zayn goes for the Helluva kick but Fenix reverses it and hits a hurricanrana and covers Zayn for a two count. Zayn catches him with an Exploder in the corner and then a Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Sami Zayn

The Wyatt Sicks With A Message For The Street Profits

Now we cut to a new vignette from The Wyatt Sicks. We see Bo Dallas, as Bray Wyatt-looking-and-sounding-as-ever, talking about The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, and how they’re not seeing eye to eye and how the Profits’ brotherhood has been affected – but they’re not the ones to blame for that.

Giulia & Kiana James Attack B-Fab, Michin Makes Save

Earlier today, we see B-Fab is talking on the phone. Giulia and Kiana James come by and remind B-Fab that they’ve been beating up her friend Michin. B-Fab and Giulia get in each other’s faces and Giulia challenges her to a match, which is up next.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the entrances for the Giulia vs. B-Fab match take place. Unfortunately, however, an actual match would never end up taking place.

James gets in B-Fab’s face before the bell. B-Fab takes out James and Giulia kicks B-Fab off the apron and then slams her into the barricades. B-Fab is sent back in the ring, and James stomps on B-Fab and Giulia hits Arrivederci on B-Fab. Michin runs out with a Kendo Stick to make the save.

Aleister Black With A Message For Damian Priest

A promo for Aleister Black plays. Black talks about the mind games and poison he’s unleashed in Damian Priest’s life. The brief video segment wraps up there, and the show moves on back live inside the Scope Arena, where we get ready for our next match.

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

We shoot backstage, where we see “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre lifting some weights in front of the mirror in his ring gear. We then cut to Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton walking backstage as they are up next.

Inside the arena, the elaborate ring entrance for Jade Cargill begins. She makes her way to the ring as Booker T sings her praises on commentary. She settles inside the squared circle and her music dies down. Reigning, defending WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is out next.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes title tilt. Cargill and Stratton immediately collide in the middle of the ring and quickly begin getting after it, trading shots. Stratton gets the better of it and yells “It’s Tiffy-Time!”

Stratton then turns around, however, to a prepared Cargill, who hoists her up with ease and slams her down to the mat with authority. She pops up and shows a double biceps pose. Stratton recovers and begins taking over, throwing Cargill out to the floor.

The WWE Women’s Champion hits a springboard from the ring to the floor, taking out Cargill with a splash. She yells, “What time is it?!” upon getting up, and then we see a super slow-motion replay of this spot as Vic Joseph talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Cargill punch Stratton on the mat and then put Stratton in a headlock. Stratton elbows out of the hold but gets caught with a fall-away Slam. Stratton hits a spine-buster and then clocks Cargill in the middle of the ring.

Stratton hits a hurricanrana and then follows that up with a handspring elbow and then a snap-mare and a double stomp to Cargill. Stratton hits a Swanton Bomb and covers Cargill for a two count. Cargill superkicks Stratton and Stratton rolls out of the ring. Cargill goes after her and Stratton trips her on the apron.

Cargill then hits Jaded on Stratton on the apron and sends Stratton back in the ring. Back in the ring, Stratton goes for the PME and Cargill stops her and hits a spinning sitout powerbomb and covers Stratton for a near fall. Cargill goes for a chokeslam but Stratton counters.

Stratton goes for the PME again after hitting an Alabama Slam. Cargill moves out of the way and kicks Stratton down. Cargill punches Stratton and Stratton clocks Cargill back. Cargill goes to kick Stratton but falls over the ropes and both women get on the apron and punch each other.

Cargill superkicks Stratton and runs at Stratton but Stratton moves and Cargill slams into the ringpost. Cargill is stomped with a double boot, and then Stratton goes for a moonsault outside the ring, but misses. Stratton lands badly.

From there, we see Cargill spear Stratton through the barricade. As both the champion and challenger are laid out, the referee begins and finishes a count to ten. The match is over. The official ruling is a draw due to the double count out. Stratton retains. Afterwards, Nia Jax lays them both out and stands tall.

Winner: Draw (Tiffany Stratton retains WWE Women’s Championship)

Backstage With Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green & The Miz

We shoot backstage, where we see WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis being stopped by Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre. Green asks for their tag title shot and says it sounds like Aldis is protecting Charlotte Flair. Green freaks out.

Aldis tells her whoever wins at Homecoming, Green and Fyre can challenge. The Miz comes by and asks for a tag title shot and Aldis says he’s already talked to Carmelo Hayes. The Miz gets excited but it looks as though Hayes got himself a title match and The Miz thinks it’s a tag title shot for both of them.

Sami Zayn Accepts U.S. Title Open Challenge From Carmelo Hayes

From there, we see Randy Orton stretching and also lifting weights like his opponent for tonight, Drew McIntyre was shown doing earlier in the show. After the brief check-in with “The Viper” backstage, the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break.

Cathy Kelley talks to Sami Zayn backstage. Zayn gives Rey Fenix props for their match. Carmelo Hayes walks in and asks for a shot at the United States Championship. Zayn agrees and leaves, The Miz comes by and doesn’t seem thrilled to hear the news.

The Miz proceeds to ask Carmelo Hayes about the tag-team title opportunity he asked Nick Aldis about. Hayes tells The Miz he has a United States Championship shot. Hayes convinces The Miz to let him win the U.S. Title and then they’ll go for the tag-team titles.

Rey Mysterio Agrees To Stipulation For WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Main Event

Some promotional videos air, and then we shoot to Rey Mysterio backstage ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event, which streams live via the official WWE YouTube channel at 10/9c after SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio walks up and Rey agrees to put the title around his waist if he wins tonight.

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

It’s main event time!

Back inside the Scope Arena, the entrances for “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre and “The Viper” Randy Orton take place. As you would expect, the former got a ton of heat, while the latter got a ton of love and singing as they made their respective ring walks.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running from there, and things quickly get going in our final match of the evening. Both men lock up. Orton is taken to the corner and then stomped. McIntyre slams Orton’s head into another turnbuckle and Orton comes flying out with a clothesline on McIntyre.

Orton punches McIntyre in the corner and does a 10 count punch on McIntyre. Orton clotheslines McIntyre over the ropes and we cut to a commercial break. When the show returns, we see Orton beating on McIntyre outside the ring and McIntyre rolls back in the ring. McIntyre gauges Orton’s eyes and the ref scolds him.

Orton counters a suplex by suplexing McIntyre and then Orton stomps on McIntyre. Orton batters McIntyre’s leg and knees McIntyre in the face. McIntyre kicks Orton in the knee that Orton has been favouring for most of the match. McIntyre singles out Orton’s knee and continues to beat on Orton’s knee.

McIntyre puts Orton in a Figure Four Leg lock in the middle of the ring. Orton rolls over and counters the move putting McIntyre in a leg lock. McIntyre grabs the ropes and breaks the hold – both men now punch each other in the ring.

Orton hits a belly to back suplex on McIntyre who rolls out of the ring. Orton meets McIntyre outside the ring and slams his head into the announce desk. McIntyre gauges Orton’s eyes again and then slams Orton onto the announce desk.

McIntyre then attacks Orton’s leg again and we get another commercial break. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, with Orton selling his knee a lot and McIntyre dominating the offense. Orton fights back in the lead. Orton sets up for a punt, but the referee stops him.

Orton goes for it anyways, but McIntyre avoids it. Orton turns again and charges, but ends up seeing the referee hunched in the standing fetal position in fear, so he quickly pumps the breaks. He looks annoyed, ala Kofi Kingston “Stupid! Stupid!” style. He turns right around into a Claymore Kick from McIntyre, who covers him and gets the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes Makes Save For Randy Orton, Issues WrestlePalooza Challenge

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are just getting started. The eventful post-match scene begins with McIntyre looking to add insult to injury in a repeat scene of what he did to Cody Rhodes at the announce desk weeks ago.

Before he can, however, Cody Rhodes sprints down to the ringside area as the crowd in Norfolk explodes. “The American Nightmare” made the save for Orton, and gained a small measure of revenge on McIntyre, beating him down and sending him running.

Rhodes then got on the microphone. “Drew McIntyre, the champ is back! We can do this dance! I’ll see you, my friend, at WrestlePalooza!” The crowd roared again and the credits flashed on the screen. That’s how this week’s show ends. Thanks for joining us!