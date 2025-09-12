WWE News and Notes

– WWE announces that Sami Zayn will have an Open Challenge for the United States Championship.

– WWE’s website is no longer advertising Niño Hamburguesa for the Eight-Man Tag Team Match at Worlds Collide tonight. Laredo Kid is listed in that spot now.

– This week, Liv Morgan was seen at the WWE Performance Center undergoing rehabilitation for her injury. Although her current physical status remains unclear, if the initial recovery timeline is accurate, she would be approximately halfway through her recovery process at this time, reports Bodyslam.net.

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE asked the city of Boston for around $7 million to host John Cena’s retirement match.

Boston reportedly turned down the bid, believing the price wouldn’t be justified by the tourism impact, especially with the event falling less than two weeks before Christmas.

As a result, WWE looked elsewhere, and Washington, D.C. is now set to host Cena’s final match.