WWE/AAA Worlds Collide: Las Vegas live on YouTube tonight at 10PM ET

Live tonight from the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, WWE and AAA present Worlds Collide: Las Vegas, streaming exclusively on YouTube. The full card is as follows:

El Hijo del Vikingo vs Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega title; Pagano and Psycho Clown vs The New Day for the AAA World Tag Team titles; El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs Dragon Lee vs Ethan Page vs JD McDonagh in a fatal four-way match for the AAA Latin American title; Faby Apache vs Natalya to determine the #1 contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas title; Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana in a mixed tag team match; and Laredo Kid, Mascarita Sagrada, Nino Hamburguesa, and Octagon Jr. vs Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro in an eight-man tag team match.

The show will start late, right after Smackdown at 10PM ET and 7PM local time in Las Vegas and will have commentary in Spanish and English. The Spanish commentary will be on the WWE Español YouTube channel.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996