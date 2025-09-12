Video: Triple H’s announces Wrestlemania 43 is headed to Saudi Arabia

Tune in LIVE for a special announcement at 3:00pm ET | 12:00pm PT featuring Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair!

– Triple H announces for the first time ever, WrestleMania is going to take place outside of the USA and Canada as in 2027, WrestleMania 43 heads to Saudi Arabia.

– His excellency, Turki Alalshikh, says that these conversations started 8 years ago and Triple H is carrying on Vince McMahon’s legacy as well as what this means for his country.

“The people didn’t believe it, now it is true..they go crazy”

– Bianca Belair talked about her experiences in Saudi Arabia and how it has evolved over the years and how special it is