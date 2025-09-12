Video: Ric Flair reflects on Hulk Hogan’s funeral

Ric Flair reflected on Hulk Hogan’s funeral, noting the noticeable absences of some wrestlers. He said, “I think there was a lot of wrestlers that should’ve been there that didn’t come, but you know, everybody makes their own choices.” Flair explained that Hogan wrestled during a highly political era in wrestling, where one had to fight for their position, often making enemies along the way. Observing the attendees, Flair admitted, “I was kind of people watching to see what was going on. I was surprised at some people that didn’t come and surprised at some that did come.” Despite the mixed feelings about the funeral attendance, he described it as nice overall but chose not to stay for the celebration.

Flair also shared a personal story highlighting Hogan’s generosity, emphasizing that despite their on-screen rivalry, Hogan had been supportive in real life. Flair recalled, “Hogan really was a great guy for me. When my son was in rehab in the hospital dying on life support, I needed some money and he lent it to me.” He explained the high cost of rehab and lack of insurance coverage, saying, “He went to five different rehab centers, or six, at 40 grand a whack and I didn’t have insurance…plus I was getting a divorce.”

Source: Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel