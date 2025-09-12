Tony Khan comments on Chris Jericho’s status, Bryan Danielson says he pitched for Damian Priest

– Tony Khan on Chris Jericho status ..

“Chris Jericho has been here since the very beginning. I have so much great respect for Chris Jericho. I would love to have Chris in AEW any time. We absolutely want Chris Jericho back in AEW, and hopefully soon.

He’s been great with us and been with us since the first event. The very first AEW World Champion, and Chris is a huge part of the history in AEW and is still in great shape and a great wrestler.”

(source: Interview with Torg and Elliott)

– Bryan Danielson says he pitched for Damian Priest to debut in an angle with Roman Reigns in the WWE ThunderDome:

“I had pitched this really hard… We were doing the ThunderDome in Tampa. He was living in Orlando. I thought, like, let’s debut Damian Priest right now. Let’s have him come in. Because he’s tall, he looks like a star, all this kind of stuff. Let’s debut him against Roman, not in a match, but in [a segment],

— Bring him out, bring him right up, because he looks like a star. He’s taller than Roman. Roman, at that time, was super dominant. It was just a fascinating time period in wrestling. I could geek out about it for a long time.”

(source: Interview with Down Under The Ring)