TNA expands seating for upcoming Edmonton live events

TNA Wrestling Live Events In Edmonton on September 25-26 Expanding, Options To Meet & Greet TNA Stars Aplenty

TNA Wrestling brings its first live events to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Friday & Saturday, September 26-27, and, due to overwhelming demand, more seats have been added inside the Edmonton Expo Centre, company officials confirmed today. The two-day combined crowd in Edmonton is expected to be record-breaking for attendance at back-to-back TNA shows in the same market.

The excitement and energy for the Edmonton live events kicks off on Thursday, September 25 with the inaugural Night of Champions Q&A and Photo-op session at The Rec Room in South Edmonton.

Five TNA stars will be on-stage at the Night of Champions for a rare Question & Answer session hosted by Santino Marella and Gia Miller. Afterwards, all seven stars will pose for photos with select fans.

The “Night of Champions” will feature:

TRICK WILLIAMS, TNA World Champion and member of the NXT roster;

LEON SLATER, TNA X-Division Champion;

MATT HARDY, TNA World Tag Team Champion;

STEVE MACLIN, TNA International Champion

ASH BY ELEGANCE, TNA Knockouts World Champion and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion.

All fans attending the “Night of Champions” also will receive a rare, limited-edition, commemorative photo.

The in-ring, high-energy action kicks off on Friday, September 26 with Victory Road, which will air live on the TNA+ app. Ash By Elegance defends the Knockouts World Championship at Victory Road against former champion Masha Slamovich, among other much-anticipated matches.

Then on Saturday, September 27, the stars of TNA Wrestling make their final stop before Bound For Glory, which is Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. The action September 27 will be taped for future episode of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing on AXS TV every Thursday night in the U.S., and on Sportsnet in Canada.

MEET & GREETS

Fans have the chance to meet members of the TNA roster after the shows both Friday and Saturday at the official TNA Meet & Greet where fans can get autographs from the wrestlers, photos with the stars – or both!

The lineup for the Edmonton Meet & Greets is star-studded:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Matt Hardy

Joe Hendry

Matt Cardona

Ash By Elegance

Heather By Elegance

The Personal Concierge

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Matt Hardy

Nic Nemeth

Ryan Nemeth

Leon Slater

Mike Santana

Moose

To purchase tickets to the Friday and Saturday TNA live events in Edmonton, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

To purchase tickets to “Night of Champions” on September 25 in Edmonton, go to: tnamerch.com.

To purchase tickets to the Meet & Greets in Edmonton, go to: tnamerch.com.