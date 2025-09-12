Sgt. Slaughter sees potential greatness in Logan Paul

Sgt. Slaughter believes Logan Paul has the potential to be the biggest babyface in pro wrestling history.

“Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he’ll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he’ll surpass every hero we’ve ever had in this business because once the people believe in him, like they did me at the Alley Fight, when they threw in the towel, when The General threw in the towel, Ernie Roth, people were like, ‘Wait, Sarge ain’t done. Although he’s bleeding to death, he’s still trying to get back in the ring and fight Pat Patterson.

“And it [Pat Patterson winning] was a way to stop the match without anybody getting pinned or losing, but it made Sgt. Slaughter. Everybody said, ‘That’s the toughest S.O.B. we’ve ever seen. He still wants to fight, and he’s bleeding to death.’ That’s what Logan Paul has to create. He’s gotta be the biggest villain of all time, and then when the time is right, someone’s gotta look out because he’s gonna turn into the hero, and they’re gonna blow the roof off.”

