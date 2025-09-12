NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Sep 12, 2025

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:
- TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
- Karmen Petrovic d Sirena Linton
- Charlie Dempsey d Brooks Jensen
- High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe brawl to a No Contest decision with OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Ridge Holland d Dante Chen
- The Culling: Tatum Paxley (with Shawn Spears) d Kendal Grey
- Jaida Parker d Dani Sekelsky
- Sol Ruca and Zaria d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
- Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Shawn Spears (with Tatum Paxley)
THANKS TO @WerleyBri in attendance.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM