NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Sep 12, 2025

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

  1. TNA Champion Trick Williams d Shiloh Hill
  2. Karmen Petrovic d Sirena Linton
  3. Charlie Dempsey d Brooks Jensen
  4. High Ryze: Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe brawl to a No Contest decision with OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
  5. Ridge Holland d Dante Chen
  6. The Culling: Tatum Paxley (with Shawn Spears) d Kendal Grey
  7. Jaida Parker d Dani Sekelsky
  8. Sol Ruca and Zaria d Fatal Influence: Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx
  9. Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi d Shawn Spears (with Tatum Paxley)

