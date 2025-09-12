Notes on the WWE Wrestlemania-Saudi Arabia deal, Wardlow, Alicia Atout, and more

– Fightful reports that Wardlow was set to be Hangman Adam Page’s challenger for the World Title at All Out. A pivot was made to Kyle Fletcher after Wardlow was injured.

– A Saudi Arabian source on the total value of the WrestleMania Saudi Arabia deal, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“I can’t share with you the exact number but WWE asked for a higher number than $100 million as the show will feature The Rock (if the agreement is reached) and will be a packed mega stars show as the General Entertainment Authority requested.”

– Alicia Atout-Friedman went to a Blink 182 Concert earlier in the evening instead of her “honeymoon.”

– Via the Wall Street Journal – Paramount is preparing a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

