Notes on the WWE Wrestlemania-Saudi Arabia deal, Wardlow, Alicia Atout, and more

– Fightful reports that Wardlow was set to be Hangman Adam Page’s challenger for the World Title at All Out. A pivot was made to Kyle Fletcher after Wardlow was injured.

– A Saudi Arabian source on the total value of the WrestleMania Saudi Arabia deal, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“I can’t share with you the exact number but WWE asked for a higher number than $100 million as the show will feature The Rock (if the agreement is reached) and will be a packed mega stars show as the General Entertainment Authority requested.”

– Alicia Atout-Friedman went to a Blink 182 Concert earlier in the evening instead of her “honeymoon.”

Seeing @blink182 with my sister and brother in law tonight instead of going on my honeymoon because @The_MJF is the worst and pop punk is still alive and thriving. pic.twitter.com/zReXRkuJym — Alicia Atout-Friedman (@AliciaAtout) September 11, 2025

– Via the Wall Street Journal – Paramount is preparing a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.