Kyle Fletcher addresses comparisons to Randy Orton

AEW’s Kyle Fletcher addressed comparisons to WWE legend Randy Orton, acknowledging them as flattering but emphasizing his desire to carve out his own identity. He explained that his transformation, including shaving his head and changing his attire, was about making his look stand out: “I think when I did the head shave and like the character change, whatever you wanna call it it was like ok I have to make my look stand out, I have to change things up from what I was doing before.”

Fletcher described experimenting with trunks, jackets, and entrance pants, which drew the Orton comparisons: “And then trunks was the idea, it was like ‘ah ok so I’ll do trunks, I’ll change the jacket, I’ll do entrance pants, I’ll do whatever’ and then that’s when I started getting the Randy Ortons.” Despite this, he was clear he didn’t want to imitate anyone: “I was like ‘ok that’s a nice comparison but I never want to be a copy of someone else, I wanna be my own person’.”

He continued to tweak his style to stand out, which led to the signature pink elements in his look: “So then it was from there ok how do we change things to become a little bit more unique, and then organically I ended up with the pink and the pink has stuck and everything just kind of evolves, it evolves very naturally into what it is today.”

Source: The Ringer Wrestling Show