Eddie Kingston says he found out his insurance wasn’t covering his knee surgery

Eddie Kingston (via Cezar Bononi YouTube channel) says he found out his insurance wasn’t covering his knee surgery the day of the operation, Tony Khan took care of it:

“When I had hernia surgery three years ago, my insurance at the time said they would cover it. The day of the surgery, they said they couldn’t cover it. Thank God other people took care of that one.

It happened again, same insurance, with the knee surgery. The day of the knee surgery, they said, ‘No, we’re not covering it.’ The surgeon knew, because he’d seen this before with this insurance, he was like, ‘Let me make a couple of calls.’ Tony took care of it. Thank God. That was it.”

