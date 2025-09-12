Arn Anderson on Bayley, viewership numbers for NXT & Dynamite, update on All Out tickets

– Next weekend’s AEW All Out event in Toronto is nearing a sell out. 10,350 tickets distributed with 1,220 tickets remaining, as of this post.

– Arn Anderson (via The Arn Show) gives his thoughts on Bayley:

“I know Bayley’s a pro. She started a long time ago and she’s had an incredible run in WWE. She’s one of the veterans that you can put out there with anybody, no matter how green they are or inexperienced they are, Bayley can get them through a match that makes sense. Highly talented.

“Fans have grown to love her I think, and that’s well deserved, because once you get over at the level that veterans do, they come in and they get over and they stay, and the fans can count on them and more or less just adopt them. She’s one of those.

“She can do no wrong in the fans’ eyes because she’s really given her heart and soul to this business. So nothing but kudos.”

– Dynamite on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite averaged 584,000 viewers (P2+), P18-49 rating: 0.12

– NXT numbers this week were practically identical to the same episode of last week, with the show drawing 654,000 viewers.

