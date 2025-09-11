WWE 2K25 added to the PlayStation Game Catalog

WWE 2K25 has been added to the PlayStation Game Catalog and it’s now available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members for download.

Released in March 2025, the video game received fairly positive reviews from gamers and critics, with IGN giving it 8/10 and GameSpot another 8/10.

WWE 2K25 features the largest-ever WWE 2K roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers includes John Cena, Rhea Ripley, The Rock, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, CM Punk, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jade Cargill, Diamond Dallas Page, Booker T, Ultimate Warrior, Trish Stratus, and many more.

The PlayStation Game Catalog is a rotating library of hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games with new games added regularly. Games can be downloaded to the console and played as long as PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions are active.

