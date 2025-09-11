Triple H on how Wrestlepalooza was put together

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 20th, the same day as AEW All Out. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed the event being put together…

“There was a lot of thought, but it was in a brief period of time. So we sort of were under the gun of, you know, you mentioned we come here, you know, coming here for Indy. As soon as we heard that Indy was on the table, like they got the date open, we were in. This place is phenomenal. So that was a no-brainer for us.

We moved quick on this whole thing. The whole thing came together very, very quickly. ESPN asked for the date, they wanted a mega event. We said yes. We just had to pick a name and go.”