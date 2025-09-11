Saraya announces she’s ready to come home and be Paige once again in WWE

Saraya revealed she wants a WWE return, sharing her desire to once again perform as Paige. She admitted, “I’m always going to have that feeling, because WWE is doing amazing things right now. I miss being in the locker room. I miss being around people like Natty. I miss my sisters.”

AJ Lee’s comeback particularly inspired her, as Saraya called AJ her “fairy godmother” who supported her early in her career. She explained, “When I watched AJ, I’ve watched that over and over again, because she’s my fairy godmother. She was one that took me under her wing when I first came up on the roster, and we traveled together.” The fan response has been overwhelming: “My social media has blown up… ‘Please bring Saraya back. Please bring Paige back.’ It made me emotional. People still like me, and they still want me to be around. That’s probably the best feeling in the world for me.”

Reflecting on her career, she admitted, “I feel like I have done a lot for women’s wrestling. My career was cut short with the neck, but now my neck is healthy. I’m in full health. I want to start training again. I want to get in the ring and bring back the Paige that I was in NXT.” Watching her past matches reignited her passion: “I watched a match I had with Natty a couple of days ago, and I thought, man, I just miss that side of me. I need to get back in the swing of things again.”

She confirmed her commitment to a comeback, declaring, “I’m ready to come back. I want to get my cardio back and get the ring rust off. I found my love for it again. This is such an exciting time for wrestling, and I miss it. I want to be Paige again, like the way she wrestled in NXT, and I want to upgrade her.” She also credited Natalya for helping prepare her, saying, “I’m going to credit Natty because I am coming to the Dungeon. I’m going to come there for a good month, and we are going to sweat.”

Despite her accomplishments, Saraya admitted she sometimes struggles with self-doubt: “Sometimes this world can be exhausting mentally, and you have insecurity. I know I’ve done a lot, and I know my career has been really great, but it was cut short with the neck. Now my neck is healthy. Now I’m in full health. I want to start training again and get back in the ring.”

Source: Busted Open Radio