Rezar reveals he and Akam nearly quit WWE in 2018

Rezar reveals he and Akam nearly quit WWE when Paul Ellering was removed as Authors of Pain’s manager in 2018:

“To be honest, when we had to leave Paul Ellering, that was the day that we were deciding to stop with WWE. We were just called up. And the first day at the main roster, they were telling us, ‘You have to leave Paul Ellering.’ And me and my tag team partner Akam, Sonny, he said, ‘Yo, let’s just give our resignation letter and just leave.’

But Paul told us, ‘Try it out. I’ve helped you guys to get there, so much hard work, we can always get the back back together later.’

It was the Vince McMahon thing. He didn’t like older people than him or people his age on the show. He wanted to be the only elderly person who would be in the spotlight at the time.”

(Source: Interview w/ AlistairMcG | Metro)