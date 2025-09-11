Popularity of WWE video games

There is no shortage of games out there for players to enjoy online. From casual mobile gaming apps to immersive console titles, gaming is now one of the most popular kinds of entertainment around the world.

There are types of games to suit all interests, whether that is adventure, sport or strategy based challenges. Online platforms are very accessible to players and allow them to explore new experiences from the comfort of their own home, options range from classic video games to live online casino gaming.

One genre of gaming that has seen increased interest in recent years is wrestling themed games, especially those based around the world of the WWE franchise. In this blog post, we take a deep dive into the world of WWE, its appeal and the most loved WWE themed games.



WWE: A highly successful franchise

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been a hugely profitable and well known franchise for decades now. It captivates millions of fans from around the world with incredible shows of athleticism, combined with drama and storytelling.

Some WWE stars have even become household names, their large personalities draw in fans. There are WWE events such as WrestleMania that attract global audiences and are a big part of the brand’s success in the entertainment industry.

As it increased in popularity, branching into the video game market was an obvious progression for the WWE band. It has meant that fans not only get to watch their favorite wrestlers on television, they get to step into their shoes and compete in matches, play out storylines and experience the excitement of the ring firsthand.

WWE themed video games

Over the years, many WWE themed video games have been released across different consoles and platforms. Each of these games has built on the legacy of the franchise.

As technology has improved these games have introduced new unique features and improved graphics. Let’s take a look at some of the most loved WWE themed games of all time.

WWE 2K Series

One of the most well known WWE games is the WWE 2k series. This series is released annually and each edition offers an exciting update to the roster, enhanced graphics and improved gameplay mechanics.

Players of this game can choose from a wide selection of wrestling superstars, including both current players and wrestling superstars. They compete in various different match types, such as one-on-one showdowns and royal rumbles with a dozen wrestlers all in the ring.

There is also a career mode where fans can create their very own custom wrestler and guide them from novice to WWE superstar. They can build storylines and really immerse themselves in the interactive features of this game.

WWE Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain

Released in 2003, the video game WWE Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain came with an expansive roster of 55 WWE stars and used the actual stats and main attributes for each of the wrestlers. This included strength, technique, speed, stamina and submission.

The voiceover stars in the cast included Steve Austin, Rodney Mack, Kurt Angle and Dave Bautista. It featured a story mode that was developed by the WWE brand and had a variety of match types, such as Bra & Panty, First Blood and Elimination Chamber.

Aside from featuring some of the biggest superstars in wrestling, this game had impressive animations considered ahead of their time, these were a big part of its success.



WWE All Stars

WWE All Stars has a slightly more exaggerated style of gameplay. Released in 2011, this game features wrestlers with extra large physiques, alongside over the top moves and big personalities.

Matches compare more of comic book battles than traditional wrestling, making it appeal to casual gamers as well as true wrestling fans.

There is a fantasy match feature that brings in legends like Hulk Hogan for a face off with modern wrestling stars such as John Cena. Many players really enjoy exploring these ‘what if’ scenarios that couldn’t happen in real life.

Why are WWE video games so popular?

Here, we take a look at some of the top reasons this genre of gaming has achieved so much success over the decades:

Connection to wrestling superstars

Fans love being able to control their favorite wrestlers. It allows them to experience a deeper connection to their favorite sport and their wrestling idols.

Creative freedom

Many of these games allow players to create custom wrestlers, as well as their own arenas and even storylines. This helps to make the experience feel highly personal and engaging.

Variety of gameplay

WWE games cater to lots of different preferences with their vast range of features. They offer realistic simulations for wrestling fans and more arcade style fun for casual players.

Community and competition

Online modes in modern WWE games let players compete with others from around the world. This mirrors the excitement of live WWE events.