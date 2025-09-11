Notes on John Cena, Chelsea Green, and Paul Heyman

– Just announced:

Comic Con Liverpool welcomes John Cena (@JohnCena), an American actor and professional wrestler. He is a 17-time world champion, and is widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

Appearing Saturday only!

– Happy 60th Birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman!

– Chelsea Green (via USA Today) comments on WWE Unreal revealing a pitch for her to automatically win the Royal Rumble match, entering after everyone else has already been eliminated:

“I was gobsmacked, I think that could have been a hilarious moment, a moment that our audience would have never forgotten, a moment that would have gone down in history.

“That’s the beauty of wrestling, anything can happen, and by the time we hit 2026, we might have 10 more incredible ideas or ways for me to win a Royal Rumble, or for a newcomer, for someone in NXT to come up and surprise the fans.”