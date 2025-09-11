Note on Wrestlemania 43 in Saudi Arabia, Jerry Lawler suffers another stroke

= According to the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio which dropped shortly after news about WrestleMania 43’s location was confirmed. Apparently, they’re hoping several notable legends will come out of retirement for the show.

Bryan Alvarez threw out The Rock vs. Stone Cold and The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels as a couple of examples when asking who exactly Saudi officials are expecting to see on the show.

Dave Meltzer noted that while those exact matches haven’t been mentioned, WWE will almost certainly reach out to all four of those retired stars and offer them a boatload of money to come back for one more match at WrestleMania 43. The exact wording was that big stars who have long since retired that are interested in a big payday will be able to get on the show.

– Jerry Lawler sadly suffered another stroke this past Friday at 75 years old, reports TMZ.

The news was confirmed by his daughter, who shared that Lawler is now back home in Florida and recovering after the frightening health scare

This follows his decision to pull out of all upcoming appearances due to health concerns. Lawler has previously battled strokes in both 2018 and 2023, making this another difficult chapter for him.

Lawler last appeared on WWE programming earlier this year, when he was shown in the crowd during SmackDown in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.