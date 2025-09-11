Nikki Bella on the possibility of reuniting on-screen with AJ Lee

Nikki Bella shared her excitement about AJ Lee’s return and the possibility of reuniting on-screen. She revealed that the two caught up backstage, recalling: “AJ’s back, and so she and I were chatting for a bit backstage, and we both were just saying how crazy it is. She was like, ‘I just love that you’re here.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m so happy you’re back.’”

Reflecting on their history, Nikki noted how much their careers were intertwined during the Divas Championship era: “We were so much of each other’s most important stories at that time, like with the Divas Championship before she had left.” She also highlighted how AJ, Brie, and Paige were central to that period.

Now that they’re both present again, Nikki feels an on-screen moment is essential: “So the fact that we both are there, we have to have a moment. I feel even this Monday, we should have a moment backstage… I’m hoping at some point we have that interaction, because I know the fans would love it.”

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show