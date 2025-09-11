James Gunn revealed that he originally wanted Batista to play ‘Peacemaker’, a role that would end up going to John Cena:

“I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him (Batista), and we offered him the role, but he was offered two movies and we weren’t paying him a lot, so he had to go where the money was.

I had always been a fan of John since Trainwreck especially, I thought he was so, so funny in that movie. I met with him, we talked, we became instant, instant friends.

He is a fantastic guy, a fantastic actor, and really, I think I love the Peacemaker show more than anything else I’ve ever done.”

(source: The Howard Stern Show)