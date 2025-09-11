Daniel Garcia joins The Death Riders

Daniel Garcia has joined The Death Riders.

The main event of Dynamite saw Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta joining with The Young Bucks to take on AEW Tag Team champions Brodido and AEW Trios champions The Opps in a 10-man tag team match.

Following their victory, the heels continued their attack, with Darby Allin coming in to save The Opps from The Death Riders. But that run-in was cut short as a hooded individual entered the ring and attacked Allin.

He eventually took off the hoodie to reveal himself as Daniel Garcia. Garcia then wiped out Allin following a curb stomp on a chair.

In a video posted on the AEW social media accounts after Dynamite went off the air saw The Death Riders walking out, with Garcia shoving away the camera.

“Things can move really fast when you make decisions…decisions,” Moxley then said as he looked directly into the camera.

