Braun Strowman posts a health update, plus an update on Stephanie Vaquer

– Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman WWE) gives the inside scoop of why his hand is injured:

Adam quickly takes to social media, explaining he got caught up in a dog fight (his own dogs) while trying to break them up, his hand got caught/twisted within the collar and completely tore the end of his 5th Metatarsal. Scherr stated he has broken that bone between 5 times throughout, so it’s brittle!! So now he needs to see a specialist because surgery is needed. He thanks everyone for reaching out.

– Stephanie Vaquer is currently dealing with an injury ahead of WrestlePalooza, reports F4WOnline.

It was noted that the injury is said to be minor and something she’s able to work through going forward, and will not effect the Women’s Championship against Iyo Sky at WrestlePalooza at this time

Vaquer is also set to team with Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton next week at NXT Homecoming.