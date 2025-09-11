9/11/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Moose defeated AJ Francis to kickoff TNA.
Mustafa Ali was on commentary and tried to cost Moose the match. Moose challenged Ali to a match at Victory Road.
– Moose vs. Mustafa Ali is official for TNA Victory Road
– Joe Hendry defeated Travis Williams
It was supposed to be Eric Young but he played mind games.
After the match, Young hit his own group The Northern Armoury with a couple of Piledrivers each.
– Myron Reed defeats Jake Something, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz to become #1 contender to the X Division Title
– Mryon Reed vs. Leon Slater is set for Victory Road
– Heather By Elegance defeated Jessie McKay
Cassie Lee made the save and Santino came out and made Cassie vs M By Elegance next.
– Cassie Lee defeats M By Elegance
Per Santino Marella – At Victory Road, Ash By Elegance defends the Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich n a NO DQ Match By Elegance with Indi Hartwell as Special Referee!
PLUS: The Elegance Brand defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay at Victory Road.
– The TNA World Champion Trick Williams is here, as he Attacked Mike Santana from behind, they kept on brawling through the crowd so the match never got underway.
– The Nemeths defeat The System after Order 4 distracted The System
After the match, Nemeths say they want their rematch for the TNA Tag Team Titles NEXT WEEK! Hardys come out and Nemeths retreat to end TNA.