9/11/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Moose defeated AJ Francis to kickoff TNA.

Mustafa Ali was on commentary and tried to cost Moose the match. Moose challenged Ali to a match at Victory Road.

– Moose vs. Mustafa Ali is official for TNA Victory Road

– Joe Hendry defeated Travis Williams

It was supposed to be Eric Young but he played mind games.

After the match, Young hit his own group The Northern Armoury with a couple of Piledrivers each.

– Myron Reed defeats Jake Something, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz to become #1 contender to the X Division Title

– Mryon Reed vs. Leon Slater is set for Victory Road

– Heather By Elegance defeated Jessie McKay

Cassie Lee made the save and Santino came out and made Cassie vs M By Elegance next.

– Cassie Lee defeats M By Elegance

Per Santino Marella – At Victory Road, Ash By Elegance defends the Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich n a NO DQ Match By Elegance with Indi Hartwell as Special Referee!

PLUS: The Elegance Brand defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay at Victory Road.

– The TNA World Champion Trick Williams is here, as he Attacked Mike Santana from behind, they kept on brawling through the crowd so the match never got underway.

– The Nemeths defeat The System after Order 4 distracted The System

After the match, Nemeths say they want their rematch for the TNA Tag Team Titles NEXT WEEK! Hardys come out and Nemeths retreat to end TNA.