PWlnsider confirms the story of WrestleMania 43 headed to Saudi Arabia in 2027 is 100% legitimate.

‘A press release was issued in Arabic that Wrestlemania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia.

The press release was taken down shortly after it went out, as it was apparently sent out accidentally before it was scheduled to be issued.’

‘However, the story is 100% legitimate and an announcement is coming very soon, bringing Wrestlemania to an international location outside of North American for the first time ever.’