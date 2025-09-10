Video: Kristal Marshall says she is returning to wrestling

Kristal Marshall reveals to So Cal Val that she is making her return to the wrestling scene for ‘All Caribbean Wrestling’ (Full interview on WrestlingNewsCo YT Channel) pic.twitter.com/csNZOW4J89 — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) September 10, 2025

– Kristal Marshall announced her return to wrestling, calling it “a huge homecoming of a sort” in her family’s native Barbados. She said she’s “so excited about all of it” and sees it as “an opportunity for wrestling to expand in the heart of the Caribbean,” urging fans to “see it and… support it and watch it grow.”

Source: The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val

