Tony Khan: “I’m really excited about having Harley Cameron competing in AEW”

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan expressed his admiration for Harley Cameron, stating that All Elite Wrestling is fortunate to have her.

“She’s a great, great talent. Absolutely, we’re really lucky to have Harley Cameron in AEW.

I’m really excited about having Harley Cameron competing in AEW, but also all the things she brings to the locker room. She’s one of the most respected people. She’s worked so hard. She hasn’t been wrestling that long, and it’s amazing. She’s gotten very, very good in the ring, but she has so many talents outside the ring too, and it’s like Harley can do almost anything.

So I’m a big, big fan of Harley Cameron, and I think she brings a really, really valuable perspective to AEW. Somebody that represents AEW really well outside and can give fans an interesting perspective on AEW. Somebody that might be very different than what they had imagined a pro wrestler would be like.”