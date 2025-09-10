Second incredible trailer for The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson is out now

A24 published the second official trailer of The Smashing Machine, showing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s incredible transformation as former MMA legend Mark Kerr.

The movie, which already won the Silver Lion Best Director award at the Venice Film Festival last week, has been getting sensational reviews from critics and calling this movie Johnson’s best-ever work as an actor.

There’s also rumors that the movie will be nominated for an Academy Award and Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr could land him his first Oscar nomination next year.

“Here’s our newest trailer for THE SMASHING MACHINE, written and directed by Silver Lion Best Director winner, Benny Safdie,” Johnson wrote on X introducing the trailer. “Emily is phenomenal and extraordinarily heartbreaking in the film, and Benny’s infinite humanity created our safe place to touch very raw nerves. Excited for you all to see our film.”

The movie hits theaters nationwide on October 3.

