Rusev’s goal in current WWE run, WWE interested in RVD for Cena’s retirement tour?

– Rusev says his main goal in his current run with WWE is to help younger wrestlers:

“My main goal was, you know, to show these young kids that they need to take advantage of the opportunity they have to go to show up every day, work hard and strive for more. Because I see a lot of them, they just are complacent. And I’ve been there and I know how they feel. So I wanted to help them.”

(Source: Vox Catch)

– Rob Van Dam has claimed he was in talks with WWE about facing John Cena as part of Cena’s retirement tour.

Talks ended when Van Dam suffered a double heel fracture at MLW Battle Riot in April.

“I wanted to be one of the return matches for John Cena on his retirement tour. I was talking to them. There was a lot of interest. Without giving away too many details, you know, we were probably going to do it. And then I broke my heels.”

(Source: TMZ)