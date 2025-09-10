Note on Hulk Hogan’s will, MJF cast for Violent Night 2, Darby Allin on his Mount Everest (video)

– Hulk Hogan’s will lists about $5 million in assets, with his son Nick as the sole beneficiary and his wife Sky Daily as the surviving spouse. Brooke Hogan, who requested removal from the will in 2023, is not included. The estate includes $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal and intellectual property, $4 million from his right of publicity, and potential funds from a medical malpractice lawsuit. Nick has requested to be named co-personal representative alongside Hogan’s lawyer Terry McCoy, who he also wants as estate curator. Hogan’s will was originally executed in 2016 and amended four times, most recently in 2023.

Source: US Weekly

– AEW star MJF has joined the cast for Violent Night 2′, starring David Harbour, reports Deadline. The Universal Pictures & 87North movie will release in theaters on December 4, 2026.

– Darby Allin discussing his successful Mount Everest climb with Chris Jericho:

Darby Allin discussing his successful Mount Everest climb with Chris Jericho: “It’s not so much about conquering Everest as it is conquering yourself”. (Talk is Jericho)pic.twitter.com/vTZJseOyBy — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) September 10, 2025

“It’s not so much about conquering Everest as it is conquering yourself”.

(source: Talk is Jericho)