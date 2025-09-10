Mark Shapiro says Vince McMahon didn’t maximize ticket prices, reveals vision for Wrestlepalooza

– TKO Executive Mark Shapiro says Vince McMahon didn’t maximize ticket prices because he was trying to price tickets for families. The UFC has done a tremendous job with ticket yielding and #WWE is now seeing upside using this method. He finished saying this:

“If we have a St. Louis going up against a Des Moines, Iowa, and you want us back there and you’ve broken records and sold out both your arenas, you have to pay for us to come back or else we’ll take it to another town. And that goes for NXT, Raw and SmackDown on the WWE side.”

– Shapiro revealed the company’s vision for the newly created Wrestlepalooza event. “Next weekend we’re launching in Indianapolis with a brand new franchise, which we hope will be an annual recurring franchise in Wrestlepalooza.”

He explained that the goal is to make the show a staple of WWE’s calendar, saying, “Hopefully, Wrestlepalooza is a winner that we can bring back annually. That could be a marketing bonanza for us if we do that right.” Shapiro emphasized the creative efforts behind it, noting, “Triple H is spending night and day creatively around making that what we think it could be, which is another WrestleMania or another SummerSlam. Those two stand out above the rest. Royal Rumble is right beneath that. We think Wrestlepalooza can get into that quadrant.”

Source: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference