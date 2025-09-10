Koguma is the new CMLL Japan Women’s Champion

Koguma defeated Dark Silueta to capture the CMLL Japan Women’s Championship after Silueta suffered a shoulder injury and had to be stretchered out. Following the win, Hazuki stepped up as the first challenger.

Unfortunately Dark Silueta has suffered what seems to be an injury in her right shoulder after a tornado DDT connected by Koguma, the match was stopped and Koguma is the new CMLL's Japan Champion, we send our best wishes to Dark Silueta #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/edoFbmqsd4 — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) September 10, 2025

A teary-eyed Koguma says “Gracias” to the former CMLL Japan Women's Champion Dark Silueta.#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/BWgZc4qfua — Himanshu Doi (@Himanshu_Doi) September 10, 2025