Jon Jones Shocks MMA World: “I Am Not Retired”, Hopes To Fight At UFC White House Event

Jon Jones has about as complicated a legacy as any mixed martial artist in history, and perhaps all of sports. He has been called the greatest to ever do it countless times and by many publications and people of note and repute in the MMA world. And he says he wants to come back for one last ride. Whether Dana White lets him, is another story.

One of the main reasons is that Jones has a history of being controversial outside the cage. Throughout Jones’ reign as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2011-2020, he never lost a fight, but he was stripped of his belt three times due to disciplinary action for everything from a felony hit-and-run, to domestic violence, to banned performance enhancing substances.

But he really might be the greatest MMA fighter ever, so when Dana White announced Jon Jones’ official retirement in June after months of dancing around a fight with interim heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall, it was a huge deal.

“Jon Jones called us last night and retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the Heavyweight champion of UFC.”

Jon Jones later confirmed it in a way that only Jones could: through, of all things, a leaked video on Russian YouTube. In the clip, he is on the phone with friend and Russian MMA promoter Kamil Gadzhiev. Gadzhiev remarks on how Jones is still active in UFC, to which Jones responds, “No, I’m done. I’m done. Looking forward to seeing you again, Kamil. You look great.”

So, that’s that right? Wrong. With Jon Jones, you should always expect the unexpected. Both in and outside the octagon. Three months on, and Jonny “Bones” Jones is walking back all that retirement talk. And he’s doing it for one very specific reason.

Trump’s UFC White House Event Has Been Confirmed

Back in July, U.S. President Donald Trump—who is a big fan of the UFC and good buddies with its top guy, Dana White—teased that he could bring the UFC to the White House in Washington, D.C. Many scoffed at the idea. But as with many of Trump’s seemingly harebrained schemes throughout his professional life, it looks like it’s going to somehow come together.

Earlier this week, a White House spokesperson confirmed that there will, indeed, be a UFC pay-per-view held on the South Lawn of the White House next summer for Independence Day 2026. That spokesperson has clearly been taking classes in “Trump”, because his superlative-laden statement sounded like it came right from the mouth of the quotable President:

“This will be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary.”

This comes a week after UFC CEO White essentially confirmed the rumors on a short social media clip, saying: “The White House fight is on. We got it done today.”

So, what does this have to do with Jon Jones, you ask? Well, this landmark event, which will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, is why Jones wants to come out of retirement. He wants to fight one last time at the most famous House in America.

The event is going to be the biggest thing the UFC may have ever done. The gate on the sports betting slips alone is going to make Dana White’s head spin. Making UFC picks on the White House’s South Lawn? Yes, please!

And it gets better too. The event is intended to feature weigh-ins at the Lincoln Memorial (possibly the coolest weigh-in spot the UFC has ever done), and the National Mall will be peppered with fan activities as well. Trump is not everyone’s cup of tea (coincidentally, neither is Jones). But you can’t deny, this is a pretty cool idea.

So it’s no wonder the greatest of all-time wants to return to try his luck on the South Lawn. Those Lincoln Memorial weigh-ins alone will be etched in sports history forever. Jones has said publicly and outright that he wants to return for the event. He recently said “I am not retired” and that he is training five days a week and remains part of the UFC’s drug-testing pool.

While Dana White has always been in Jones’ camp, often referring to him as the greatest the UFC has ever seen, he can’t abide by it this time. Because of Jones’ unpredictable nature when it comes to drugs and arrests, White said it was a “billion to one” shot that Jones fought on that Independence Day card.

Jones, as is his wont, remained unperturbed. He acknowledged that the whole thing was out of his control. But he’s not ready to give up on his final MMA dream just yet.

“I don’t really know. It’s kind of out of my control right now. I’m training for the event, I’ll be ready for the event, that’s my goal, that’s my intention, but ultimately it’s up to the boss.”

Worst comes to worst, Dana White’s going to have the greatest alternate waiting in the wings for whatever heavyweight fight he schedules for that card.