Grayson Waller on his WWE dream opponent, Danielson makes claim about Rhodes & Punk

– Grayson Waller (via No-Contest Wrestling) says one of his dreams is to work with CM Punk in WWE:

“I wanna fight CM Punk. I wanna fight CM Punk so bad. I wanna have the microphone next to CM Punk.

“He’s just spending too much time with Seth Rollins, we’ve gotta try and drag him out of that and those two have gotta stop fighting, and I wanna see what Punk’s really about.

“That’s one of my dreams, because on the mic there’s no-one better. As someone who prides themself on their microphone ability, I wanna test myself against CM Punk. Because I know he’s not gonna hold back at all, he’s gonna say whatever he thinks, and that’s something that doesn’t really exist anymore.

“I’ve got a lot to say about CM Punk, but we’ll save that for the day that it needs to be said. I’ve been saving that for a long time.”

Speaking of Punk…

– Bryan Danielson (via @jonbernardk) says WWE wouldn’t have Cody Rhodes and CM Punk back if it wasn’t for AEW:

“If AEW wouldn’t have started, would Cody Rhodes be where he is right now? No, they have a megastar because AEW exists. Would CM Punk ever have come back? Probably not.”