Bryan Danielson on WWE’s counter programming against AEW

Bryan Danielson offers his perspective on WWE’s counter programming measures against AEW, and ponders the decision-making process behind WWE’s strategy:

“I think of it and I wonder, right? Like, I’m just curious what the people who are making these decisions, what they’re thinking. In the sense of this, ‘Oh, okay. This AEW thing, it’s real dangerous to our billion dollar business.’ That can’t be it.

The one thing I think is that AEW existing and being this challenger brand, and being as successful as we’ve been, has changed the landscape for wrestling for the wrestlers themselves… but we’re still the challenger brand, catching up on however many years WWE has had.

But it’s interesting, because we’re not at the point of being a threat. It’s one of the things where people who really crave power and a lot of money play these weird games that I don’t understand.

It’s like, okay, we’re going to run all the competitors that might be competitive with us out of this business. Why? It’s good for the wrestlers both in AEW and WWE. It’s been good for them like—okay, if AEW wouldn’t have started, would Cody Rhodes be where he is right now? No. They have a megastar because AEW exists. Would CM Punk ever have come back? Probably not,

— The people in WWE, a lot of the people I know, are great people. So I’d be interested to know what’s the decision-making process in this? But, you know, it’s not my monkey, not my circus, whatever the line is for that, you know what I mean?”

(Via Interview w/ @jonbernardk)