Bryan Danielson on WWE’s attitude toward AEW, update on Dustin Rhodes

– Dustin Rhodes gives another update, “healing nicely & taking baby steps”

Healing nicely. Baby steps but I am #BabySteppin

Trust the process. AINT NOBODY GONNA STOP ME WHEN I GET BACK…………IM THE LAST OF MY KIND pic.twitter.com/YXbuWo0u6X — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 9, 2025

– Bryan Danielson reflected on WWE’s attitude toward AEW, suggesting hostility from certain individuals within the company. He stated, “It almost seems like they would like us to go out of business. We can only do on AEW’s end what we can do, and they’re going to do what they do. I was in WWE for 12 years. This is the way they’ve operated since 1984.” Danielson acknowledged WWE’s financial dominance, adding, “There’s nothing AEW can do to stop WWE from making over a billion dollars a year.” While he noted that many within WWE recognize the benefits of competition, Danielson concluded, “Most wrestlers in WWE want AEW to keep existing because it’s good for them. But certain people there obviously don’t want us to exist.”

Source: The Ned & Josh Podcast