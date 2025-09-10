Bryan Danielson expresses interest in taking over Ring of Honor

Bryan Danielson expressed interest in taking over Ring of Honor, saying, “Yeah, I mean that would interest me. I don’t think Tony has interest in that.” He praised Tony Khan’s management skills, noting, “I think Tony does a really great job of juggling all these plates. He does a pretty great job with it.” Danielson emphasized his willingness to help the company wherever needed: “I’m always open to doing whatever the company needs. So yeah, I would love to do it.” He highlighted Ring of Honor as a strong platform for younger talent: “I think Ring of Honor is a really cool product, especially for our younger talent, to be able to get them exposure.” Danielson referenced recent matches he admired, saying, “I don’t know if you watched the latest Ring of Honor pay-per-view, it was incredible. Lee Moriarty against, Xelhua? I can’t pronounce that guy’s name very well, but it was an incredible match. Bandido versus Hechicero was unbelievable. Then you had Athena, who’s doing an incredible job, against Mina Shirakawa. So you had these three incredible matches on this pay-per-view.” He acknowledged differing perspectives in wrestling while remaining respectful of leadership, noting, “When you see the talent that you’ve got to work with, everybody’s perspective is a little different… Everybody has their little bit of difference where you see something and be like, ‘Oh, okay, I would do something a little bit different here.’” Ultimately, Danielson clarified his intentions, stating, “But I wouldn’t say that my version of it would be any better than Tony Khan’s version, I’m not here angling for a job to take over Ring of Honor.”

Source: Pario Magazine