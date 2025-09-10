Boston and New York Raw shows with John Cena’s final appearances on pre-sale now

The pre-sales for the Raw in Boston at the TD Garden and New York at Madison Square Garden featuring John Cena’s last appearances in the cities kicked off this morning.

The Boston Raw pre-sale needs the code WWEVIP to unlock tickets and tickets available are really expensive, with the cheapest ones at $383.25 at the moment.

The New York Raw pre-sale can be unlocked with the code MSGWWE and the cheapest singular ticket is $163.25.

Both shows have limited tickets on the pre-sale and more will be unlocked over the next few days before the general on-sale.

As the Farewell Tour makes its final stops I cannot express how lucky and grateful I am to be invited one last time to @TheGarden and the @tdgarden in Boston! Any Boston fans hitting the @KowloonSaugus after the show?!

Might C U there!! https://t.co/fLq4oyzFRu — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 8, 2025

