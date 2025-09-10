Bandido: “I think this has been the best year of my career”

ROH World Champion Bandido says this year has been his best year. He also has a goal for the Hammerstein Ballroom:

“I think this has been the best year of my career without a doubt. I’ve had a lot of blessings come after my time out due to injury. It’s something that it’s hard to explain because it’s a lot of feelings found. I thought I would never be able to step foot inside a wrestling ring after all the injuries and surgeries. I thought things wouldn’t be the same, so being able to close out the year in this fashion has been incredible.

Now, the only thing missing in my personal career would be wrestling inside the (Hammerstein) Ballroom in New York because that’s where I was supposed to return and I ended up concussed. I got nerves about that place, but we gotta face it and continue to give everything to close out the year in the best possible manner.”

(CMLL Media Call via Fightful Español)