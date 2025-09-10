Alexander says he didn’t grow up with WrestleMania dreams, updated WWE Speed tournament bracket

– Josh Alexander says he didn’t grow up with WrestleMania dreams in WWE, instead has the dream of wrestling Kenny Omega in AEW:

“I didn’t grow up dreaming of wrestling at WrestleMania. I’ve worked with so many people in AEW that are now in high-profile positions, and I met Tony Khan during the pandemic. I vibed with him, and I think he’s a really good human being. He’s someone that actually cares about his talent and treats them like human beings.

I have watched AEW religiously since its inception. A lot of it is that my dream matches are in AEW. I’ve been chasing Kenny Omega for 10 years. If I’m going to wrestle him, it’s going to be in AEW.”

(source: interview with Justin Barrasso)

– Updated bracket for the Women’s WWE Speed title tournament: